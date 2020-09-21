Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm and sunny on Tuesday

Sunshine and calm conditions are set to continue tomorrow for the first official day of fall. Tomorrow temperatures will be slightly above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny and warm conditions will continue for the remainder of the work week.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 5:33 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine and calm conditions are set to continue tomorrow for the first official day of fall. Tomorrow temperatures will be slightly above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny and warm conditions will continue for the remainder of the work week.

Overall most of the weekend will be dry. A few showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday with the passing of a cold front. The cold front will make temperatures feel a bit more fall like starting Sunday.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories