KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm for the first part of the week

A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. After strong winds and a little precipitation temperatures dropped slightly heading into Monday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area Thursday, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

