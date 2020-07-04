KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Sunday

It was a warm and mostly sunny day across the area, and warm conditions will continue tomorrow as well. We could see a quick pop up shower tomorrow afternoon, but overall conditions will remain dry.

We will see warm and humid conditions continue into next week. Highs will start to warm into the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Rain chances will start to increase towards the second half of next week.

