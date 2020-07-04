Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive COVID-19 cases a local retirement home tripled in one week Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County Health Department reports first coronavirus related death Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Sunday

It was a warm and mostly sunny day across the area, and warm conditions will continue tomorrow as well. We could see a quick pop up shower tomorrow afternoon, but overall conditions will remain dry.

Posted: Jul 4, 2020 10:23 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2020 10:26 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

We will see warm and humid conditions continue into next week. Highs will start to warm into the mid 90s by the middle of next week. Rain chances will start to increase towards the second half of next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
