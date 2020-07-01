Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Thursday

After a stormy start, it was another warm and humid day. Warm temperatures are set to continue tomorrow. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm conditions will continue through the rest of the week with a few slight chances for a pop up shower. Overall conditions will remain mostly dry through the rest of the week into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
