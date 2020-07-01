KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Thursday

After a stormy start, it was another warm and humid day. Warm temperatures are set to continue tomorrow. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Warm conditions will continue through the rest of the week with a few slight chances for a pop up shower. Overall conditions will remain mostly dry through the rest of the week into the weekend.

