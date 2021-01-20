KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Thursday

Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Wednesday.
A warm up is projected to stay in place for Thursday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.
