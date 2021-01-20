Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Thursday

Warm air is in place over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Temperatures made it into the lower 50's on Wednesday. A warm up is projected to stay in place for Thursday. Then a cold front will work its way through the region Thursday night with cooler weather behind it for the end of the week.

Posted: Jan 20, 2021 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 55°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 52°
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 55°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 51°
Falls City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 57°
