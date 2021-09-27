Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Tuesday

Clear and calm conditions will continue into this evening with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and sunny day with highs making a run towards the 90s.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. 70s look to return on Thursday and last through the weekend. Rain chances also look to linger through the work week into the weekend.

St. Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
