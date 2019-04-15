KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Tuesday

After a lot of sunshine today we will see more sunshine for your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri as high temperatures will once again reach into the upper 70s.

Temperatures quickly warm back up to start the work week as two very nice days will be on the way for Monday and Tuesday as our winds switch up to the south. It will be breezy at times with winds gusting 20-25 mph. We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s. For Tuesday, we'll have a few clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

We'll see more clouds move in by Wednesday, but we'll be dry for most of the day. We are tracking the chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. We will need to keep an eye on this strong storm system as strong to possible severe thunderstorms could be possible. We're in a marginal to slight risk right now from the Storm Prediction Center. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures cool back down by the end of the week with highs in the 50s Thursday once cold front psses through. There is the chance for rain Thursday as well. Temperatures begin to warm back up on Good Friday and into the Easter holiday weekend, highs will be back up in the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

