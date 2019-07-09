KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Wednesday

Today we saw scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Some areas saw some much needed rain.

On Wednesday, a stray shower or storm is possible but most will likely stay dry. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.

Building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies. Expect very similar conditions for Saturday and Sunday.

