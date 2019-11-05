Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Wednesday

Wednesday will have some of the warmest temperatures of the week with highs in the upper 50s and maybe lower 60s. This will be short lived because a cold front will bring rain and maybe a rain/snow mix Wednesday night. Any precipitation that falls will be very light.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

It'll be much cooler beyond Wednesday with highs only in the 30s for Thursday and 40s on Friday. Another brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Not expecting any rain or snow chances throughout this time.

We are keeping a close eye on some very cold air that could move in early next week. Computer models will continue to battle it out and we will keep you updated.

