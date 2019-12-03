KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Wednesday

A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
There will be a slight chance for showers on Thursday as a disturbance moves by to the south of us but it should only be rain.
