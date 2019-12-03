Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Wednesday

A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 3:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

There will be a slight chance for showers on Thursday as a disturbance moves by to the south of us but it should only be rain.

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
