KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Wednesday

The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.



Otherwise, it looks like we don't have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture until Wednesday when we could see on and off again storms through the weekend.

