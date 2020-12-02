KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Wednesday

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.

Current models indicate a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning to the south of the area.

