KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm to end the week

High temperatures and high humidity made it feel very uncomfortable across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s but it will feel like close to 100 degrees.
Cooler air will move in over the weekend across the region.
