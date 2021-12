KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm to end the week

Temperatures were well above average again today with highs making a run into the 70s. Today we were in the lower the 70s here in St. Joseph, and we beat our previous high temperature record of 69 set back in 1956. Today was sunny and dry with a calm wind around 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will stay above average on Friday with highs back in the mid 60s. 50s will return this weekend as sunny and dry weather continues. Next week temperatures will continue to cool with highs around average for this time of year.

