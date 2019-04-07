KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm today with some sun this afternoon

After a rainy night, skies remain cloudy to start the day on Sunday. Going through the day, the clouds will break up a little bit and some sunshine is likely during the afternoon. Highs will be warm once again, getting into the lower 70s for highs.

The nicest day of the week ahead will likely be on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. Highs both days will be in the lower 70s.

A strong storm system will be in the area late Wednesday bringing rain chances Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will be bringing some gusty winds with it as well. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday. Temperatures will stay cool heading into next weekend.