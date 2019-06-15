KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances decrease overnight

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2:00 a.m. for Caldwell and Livingston counties.

Thunderstorms have mostly missed the St. Joseph area but areas to the north and east have seen storms. Through this evening, there is a chance for a few strong storms with hail and damaging winds to the east of St. Joseph. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s and 80s. Overnight, the storms will move out and the clouds should break-up. Lows tonight are in the 60s.

For Father's Day on Sunday, a stray shower or storm is possible with partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the mid 80s. For Monday and Tuesday, low-end storm chances are in the forecast with temperatures in the lower 80s.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue with more storm chances Wednesday through Friday. The good news is that none of these days are looking to be a washout. Temperatures are going to be in the 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android