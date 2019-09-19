KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances increase on Friday

We continue to see temperatures well above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. We are tracking the potential for more widespread and possibly heavy rainfall this weekend as a slow moving frontal boundary meanders across the region. There will be plenty of moisture in place so this is something we will be keeping a close eye on. Computer models are still trying to iron out exact placement of the heaviest rainfall and timing but there is the chance for heavy rain this weekend. Right now, it appears the heaviest rain will fall late in the day on Saturday and into Sunday. Temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Into next week, the active weather sticks around with storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android