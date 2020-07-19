KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances push in

Chances for thunderstorms expected to continue into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong storms with wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out.
Several other rounds of showers/storms look possible through the end of the work week. The region will bake again heading into the weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid to low 90s.
