KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances push in

Chances for thunderstorms expected to continue into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong storms with wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out.

Posted: Jul 19, 2020 9:46 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Several other rounds of showers/storms look possible through the end of the work week. The region will bake again heading into the weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid to low 90s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
