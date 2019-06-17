KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances ramp-up late Tuesday

The next few days will likely see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms that could bring some heavy rainfall to the area.

For the rest of this evening, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to continue with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible south of Highway 36. Overnight, rain chances decrease with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s.

For Tuesday, we are tracking our next storm system that could give us a better chance of showers and storms, especially late afternoon into the evening. Some could be on the strong side with gusty winds. We could also deal with another round of heavy rain, which we do not need with 1-2" expected. We'll have possible scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday as our system moves out. Highs both days will range from upper 70s to lower 80s.

For Thursday, much of the day appears to be dry with a slight chance of rain. Friday into the weekend will see additional chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be near average in the middle 80s.

