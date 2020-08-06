Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances return Friday

The high pressure system is moving away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The high pressure system is moving away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.

Summer weather will return Friday afternoon. The pattern change will mean the chance for storms Thursday night and each night into the weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
The high pressure system is moving away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories