KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances return Friday

The high pressure system is moving away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.
Summer weather will return Friday afternoon. The pattern change will mean the chance for storms Thursday night and each night into the weekend.
