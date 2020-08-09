Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances return Monday

Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. The remainder of the week will be marked with continual shower and thunderstorm chances.

Posted: Aug 9, 2020 9:39 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.

The remainder of the week will be marked with continual shower and thunderstorm chances.

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
