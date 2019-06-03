KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances return on Tuesday

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms around northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Monday but for the most part the activity stayed to the north of St. Joseph.
Heading into Tuesday, more storm chances are in the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center does have a slight risk for severe weather in place so this is a forecast that we will be keeping a very close eye on. Main threats are looking to be some gusty winds and quarter size hail. Highs Tuesday are in the lower 80s.
The unsettled weather sticks around for much of the extended forecast. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the 70s and 80s but every day from Wednesday to Saturday has a least a chance at seeing rain. While not every day will be a washout, any rain in the area is not needed. We could see an additional 1-2 inches. Things do appear to dry out by next Sunday.
