KQ2 Forecast: Storm moves out, cold temps move in

After a day of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather does move in overnight. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will plummet tonight. Expect lows to be in the lower teens with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 15-25 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow overnight.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 8:05 PM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 8:57 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

For Monday and Tuesday, skies will be mostly sunny but temperatures will be very cold. Expect highs to only be in the 20s with feels like temperatures in the teens.

By the end of the week, more precipitation chances return to the forecast. Isolated rain showers are possible Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. Next weekend, there is another disturbance that could bring rain and/or snow to the are but we have plenty of time to watch this system as it develops.

