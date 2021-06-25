KQ2 Forecast: Storms and heavy rain continue today

**Flash Flood Warning in effect through 12 PM**

Heavy rain and storms are set to continue today with the possibility for more strong to severe storms. The main threats for today will be heavy rains and damaging winds. However hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Storm chances will continue across the area on Saturday however they will be more scattered. Sunday looks like a mostly dry day but a few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances will start to increase next week.

