KQ2 Forecast: Storms and heavy rain continue today

Heavy rain and storms are set to continue today with the possibility for more strong to severe storms. The main threats for today will be heavy rains and damaging winds. However hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 7:41 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

**Flash Flood Warning in effect through 12 PM**

Storm chances will continue across the area on Saturday however they will be more scattered. Sunday looks like a mostly dry day but a few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances will start to increase next week.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
