KQ2 Forecast: Storms likely overnight, some could be strong

A disturbance will track through the area late this evening and bring rain and storm chances through the early morning hours on Sunday. Given the amount of instability that is expected to be in place, there is the potential for a few strong to possibly severe storms overnight. The Storm Prediction Center does have the entire area in a marginal risk for tonight. Things to watch out for are gusty winds, large hail, and some heavy rain. Make sure you have the KQ2 weather app or another way to receive weather information overnight. Thunderstorms appear most likely after midnight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures drop into the 60s.

Sunday will not be a washout but it will carry a chance at seeing a scattered storm or two throughout the day. The most likely time for that will be during the morning. Highs Sunday are going to be in the lower 80s with a mostly cloudy sky.

As we go into next week, the topic of conversation will turn to the above average temperatures that are expected for most of the week. By Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s. Expect that to continue through about Thursday before a cold front brings cooler temperatures by Friday. As for rain chances, watch out for some rain Thursday and Friday with the rest of the week staying mostly dry.

