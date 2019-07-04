KQ2 Forecast: Stormy weather pattern continues

As rain showers continue to move east this afternoon, holiday festivities this evening should be dry in the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and fall into the mid 70s by the time firework shows wrap up.
More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday into the weekend. On Friday, we will be watching for the potential for a few storms to be on the strong-side with gusty winds and hail. Highs this weekend will remain near average in the mid to upper 80s.
We'll be drying out for a bit as we head into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds before another round of rain moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain near average in the middle to upper 80s. We dry out by Thursday as high temperatures return to the lower 90s.
