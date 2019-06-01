KQ2 Forecast: Stray afternoon storms, overall nice Saturday

Starting the weekend with some sunshine and mild temperatures and as we go throughout the day on Saturday, we will be watching for the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Overall, thunderstorm chances are very low but any storms that do develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds and large hail possible. Highs today are in the low to mid 80s.

After a cold front moves through Saturday afternoon, the weather quiets down for Sunday. Expect a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s for the second half of the weekend.

The quiet weather will be short-lived going into next week. Monday appears to be dry but rain and storm chances return Monday night through the rest of the week. While each day does have the chance for rain, it does not appear any day will be a complete washout but given how much rain the area has seen the last several days, this rainfall is not needed. Highs throughout the week will be seasonable in the lower 80s.

