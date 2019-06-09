KQ2 Forecast: Stray shower chance and cooling temperatures Sunday

A cold front is expected to move through the area today bringing cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain, and cooling temperatures. Temperatures before noon will be in the 70s and then cool down into the 60s after noon. The rain chance is low but a few isolated showers are possible as the cold front moves through.

While cooler air will be in place, it will not be cold by any means. Monday is shaping up to be a really nice day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday is another nice day with temperatures in the 70s. A disturbance is expected to be in the area late Tuesday and Tuesday night and that will bring our next chance of storms to the area.

Wednesday dries out but will be cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s. The end of the week sees slightly warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures to be in the 70s and lower 80s. Towards next weekend, more rain chances are in the forecast with near average temperatures in the lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android