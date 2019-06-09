Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Stray shower chance and cooling temperatures Sunday

A cold front is expected to move through the area today bringing cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain, and cooling temperatures. Temperatures before noon will be in the 70s and then cool down into the 60s after noon. The rain chance is low but a few isolated showers are possible as the cold front moves through.

Posted: Jun 9, 2019 10:17 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

A cold front is expected to move through the area today bringing cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain, and cooling temperatures. Temperatures before noon will be in the 70s and then cool down into the 60s after noon. The rain chance is low but a few isolated showers are possible as the cold front moves through.

While cooler air will be in place, it will not be cold by any means. Monday is shaping up to be a really nice day with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday is another nice day with temperatures in the 70s. A disturbance is expected to be in the area late Tuesday and Tuesday night and that will bring our next chance of storms to the area.

Wednesday dries out but will be cooler with temperatures in the lower 70s. The end of the week sees slightly warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures to be in the 70s and lower 80s. Towards next weekend, more rain chances are in the forecast with near average temperatures in the lower 80s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
A cold front is expected to move through the area today bringing cloudy skies, a slight chance for rain, and cooling temperatures. Temperatures before noon will be in the 70s and then cool down into the 60s after noon. The rain chance is low but a few isolated showers are possible as the cold front moves through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events