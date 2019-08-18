KQ2 Forecast: Stray shower or storm possible Sunday

More rain fell across the area Saturday night and the threat for rain will continue throughout the day on Sunday but the good news is that most will stay dry. Throughout the day, expect more clouds than sun but we could see a little more sunshine during the afternoon. An advancing cold front could bring a stray shower during the afternoon. Highs today are going to be in the 80s.

For Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to heat back up. On Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and on Tuesday, likely a few degrees warmer with most places getting into the lower 90s. With high humidity, it will feel warmer than that so make sure you are staying hydrated.

Tuesday through about Thursday has chances for rain and thunderstorms as a series of disturbances works their way through the area. Temperatures Wednesday through next weekend will be back into the 80s as conditions dry back out.

