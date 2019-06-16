On this Father's Day, the overall forecast is pretty nice for all of the dads out there. Clouds should break-up in the afternoon and there will be some sunshine today. Will have to watch out for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Monday could be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s. For Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are possible with highs in the 80s.
For Thursday, much of the day appears to be dry with increasing storm chances later in the day. Overnight Thursday through Friday night will chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday and Friday are in the mid 80s. It does appear the active weather quiets down on Saturday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Stray showers possible, overall nice Father's Day
- KQ2 Forecast: Stray afternoon storms, overall nice Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Stray shower chance and cooling temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Stray storm chances Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Another nice day on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice Thanksgiving forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice start to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Nice weather this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Quiet and nice fall days ahead