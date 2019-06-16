KQ2 Forecast: Stray showers possible, overall nice Father's Day

On this Father's Day, the overall forecast is pretty nice for all of the dads out there. Clouds should break-up in the afternoon and there will be some sunshine today. Will have to watch out for a stray shower or storm during the afternoon but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday could be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s. For Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms are possible with highs in the 80s.

For Thursday, much of the day appears to be dry with increasing storm chances later in the day. Overnight Thursday through Friday night will chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday and Friday are in the mid 80s. It does appear the active weather quiets down on Saturday.

