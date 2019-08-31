KQ2 Forecast: Stray showers possible to kick-off holiday weekend

Kicking off this holiday weekend with not the best weather. Clouds will increase during the morning and there could be a few stray showers throughout the day as well. The best chance for rain will be towards Maryville and Rock Port. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid 70s.

Sunday will see partly cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower but also some warmer temperatures. Highs Sunday are going to be in the lower 80s. On Labor Day, a nice day is on tap with even warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

The weather is forecast to be calm and quiet for much of the upcoming week with little to no rain chances until next weekend. As for temperatures, expect a warm day Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s and then much cooler weather mid-week. Highs Wednesday through Friday are going to be in the 70s.

