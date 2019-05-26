KQ2 Forecast: Stray storm possible but overall a dry Sunday forecast

After last night's storms, the forecast for Sunday appears to be mostly dry. Will keep an isolated chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast through the afternoon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another round of storms is expected to move in late tonight towards early Monday morning.

For the holiday on Monday, isolated thunderstorms are possible but the day will not be a washout. Highs back into the lower 80s.

Attention then shifts to Tuesday where the Storm Prediction Center already has the entire area in an enhanced risk for severe weather. Right now, the best timing for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours. We will be keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Tuesday so stay tuned for more updates.

Finally, after days of rainfall, a break in the rain for Wednesday and Thursday before more rain chances next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

