KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible Monday

Quite a bit of rain fell across the area on Sunday and more rain and storm chances are in the forecast on Monday. For tonight, expect cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower. Could also see some patchy fog develop during the morning hours as well. Lows will be in the 60s.
Looking ahead to Monday when a cold front is expected to move through and bring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail, an isolated tornado, and heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on. Highs Monday are in the 80s. Make sure you are paying attention to the weather throughout the day on Monday.
The weather does quiet down Tuesday through Thursday with sunshine returning and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The next chance for rain will come towards the end of the next week.
