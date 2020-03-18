Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible on Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 3:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

As we end the work week we will see another shot of cold air make its way into the area bringing our temperatures down into the upper 30s for highs on Friday. Over the weekend we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
