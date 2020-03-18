Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday and temperatures warmed into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A strong cold front will make its way towards the Midwest on Thursday giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms and some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side.
As we end the work week we will see another shot of cold air make its way into the area bringing our temperatures down into the upper 30s for highs on Friday. Over the weekend we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Stray storm chances Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: More storms possible on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: T-Storms return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: T-Storm chances on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered afternoon storms, some could be strong