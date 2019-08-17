KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible overnight

After what ended up being a very nice day across the area, additional rain and storm chances are in the forecast late Saturday night and through the day on Sunday.

Another complex of storms is expected to move through the region overnight, primarily after midnight. This could bring some gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain to the area. There is a slight risk for severe weather in place for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s.

Most of the thunderstorms will be out of the area by sunrise Sunday but throughout the day, there could be an isolated storm but most will stay dry. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 80s.

For the extended forecast, unsettled weather and summer heat will be the main stories. For Monday and Tuesday, temperatures are expected to return to the 90s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures cool down for the rest of the week with increasing rain and storm chances for much of next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android