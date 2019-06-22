Another chance for strong thunderstorms comes this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary risks but there is a low tornado risk. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flooding concerns.
Storms are expected to move through this morning and then to we will see the rain come to an end. Clouds may break-up a little bit during the early afternoon as temperatures rise into the 80s. Depending on how much sunshine we get, we could get into the lower 90s. Either way, it is going to be a warm and muggy day with feels like temperatures in the 90s to near 100 degrees this afternoon.
As for the afternoon thunderstorm threat, expect to see a few showers and storms developing around 4:00 p.m. with a line of storms expected to move in during the evening. The threat will continue into the overnight for more rounds of storms. There is a slight risk in place for the entire area for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center so stay weather aware later today.
Thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday with temperatures in the 80s. During the second half of Sunday, and to begin the new work week, the weather does quiet back down as temperatures go above average. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for much of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and low-end rain chances.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible today with very warm temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: Fog and drizzle today but warm temperatures
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures are warming back up
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperatures warm up on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm today, Winter Storm Warning for tomorrow
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong storms possible Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Freezing temperatures overnight