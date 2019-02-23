KQ2 Forecast: Strong system bringing rain, snow, and strong winds

**Blizzard Warning for Atchison County (MO) from 4 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall accumulations of 2-4 inches expected with wind gusts to 45 mph leading to dangerous travel conditions and low visibility.

**Winter Weather Advisory for Doniphan (KS), Holt, Nodaway, Andrew, Worth, Gentry and Harrison Counties from 4 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall accumulations of 1-2 inches expected with a light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting to 45 mph will lead to blowing snow and dangerous travel conditions.

**Wind Advisory for the entire KQ2 viewing area from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Strong winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. This could lead to difficult travel conditions and isolated power outages.

Synopsis:

A very strong and dynamic system will be moving through the area on Saturday bringing rain, snow, and the possibility of thunderstorms to the area. This system will be strengthening as it moves by and will cause some very strong winds as it leaves the area tonight.

Precipitation:

The majority of the area will see rain almost all day long with the exception being in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Rain will likely transition to all snow beginning near and Rock Port around 3 p.m. and then the transition line will move southeast towards St. Joseph arriving around 7 p.m. Most of the precipitation will be done falling by the time it changes to snow in St. Joseph. Eventually, all precipitation will be done by midnight.

Accumulations:

Most of the snowfall accumulations will be north and west of St. Joseph. For areas near Rock Port 2-4 inches is expected. North of 36 Highway could see 1-2 inches of snow and a light glazing of ice.

Visibility:

Fog across the region is expected to stick around through much of the day leading to visibility around one mile. When snow begins to fall, strong winds will lead to some significant blowing snow and will cause near whiteout conditions near Rock Port, that is why a Blizzard Warning is in effect there.

Winds:

As the system strengthens and leaves the area, winds are expected to become very strong. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph is likely with gusts up 45 mph. This will lead to difficult travel conditions for high profile vehicles and isolated power outages.

Summary:

This system will bring a wide variety of impacts to the region beginning as rain and then turning to snow by evening. Travel will likely become treacherous beginning in the northwest and expanding to the southeast. Motorists are urged to use caution overnight.

Beyond this system the weather quiets down with little to no precipitation chances next week with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

