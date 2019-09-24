KQ2 Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible late Tuesday

A cold front will move through the area late Tuesday bringing the threat for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Much of the day, however, will be dry with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Later this evening and overnight is when the cold front is expected to move through. We could see storms develop ahead of the front around sunset and then the cold front to move through towards midnight. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for much of the area with a marginal risk near I-35. The greatest chance of seeing storms will be in far northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska. While overall storm coverage could be limited, there is the chance a few storms produce some gusty winds and large hail. An isolated tornado can also not be ruled out. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on as we go through the day.

The weather is going to be nice Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine. By Friday and into the weekend, more rain is forecast with seasonable temperatures.

