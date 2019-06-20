KQ2 Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible tonight and early Friday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight and early Friday morning. Before going to sleep tonight, make sure you have a way to receive weather information overnight.

For the rest of the evening, a stray thunderstorm is possible with temperatures in the mid 80s. Tonight is when thunderstorm chances increase. A strong line of thunderstorms is expected to move in after 3:00 a.m. This line will be capable of producing strong gusty winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. The storms will move out after 7:00 a.m. Friday. A slight risk for severe weather is in place by the Storm Prediction Center for tonight and Friday. Stay weather aware! Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Storm activity should be out of the area by the afternoon on Friday. High temperatures could reach near 90 degrees. Saturday should top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with more chances for showers and thunderstorms. We are right now under a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday as well. We'll be keeping you updated on the forecast. We also need to watch the potential for heavy rain and flooding with 2-3" of rain possible between now and Sunday.

For Sunday, thunderstorms remain in the forecast with temperatures slightly cooler in the middle 80s. Into next week, the weather quiets down with partly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

