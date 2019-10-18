KQ2 Forecast: Strong winds and warmer temperatures expected Friday

**Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday for Atchison (Kan.), Doniphan, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Holt, and Andrew counties. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph this afternoon which could lead to a few limbs falling from trees and possibly a few power outages.

Places outside the wind advisory will see windy conditions today, too. Expect winds to pick up later this morning and peak during the early afternoon. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are likely with gusts possibly upwards of 40 mph. The winds will relax towards sunset.

As for temperatures today, it will be a very warm day. This morning, temperatures are in the 40s and 50s and these numbers will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

A cold front is forecast to move through late tonight and early Saturday morning. This will bring our next chance for rain early Saturday. A few lingering showers could remain Saturday morning but we will dry out by afternoon. Highs Saturday are going to be in the 60s.

We'll continue to see warm temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 70s but a cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday bringing rain and cooler temperatures by Monday. Into next week, the weather returns to normal with temperatures in the 60s and sunny skies.

