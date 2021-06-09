Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Summer heat continues today

Summer like weather is set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will reach the middle 90s this afternoon.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 7:43 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Summer like weather is set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will reach the middle 90s this afternoon.

Sunshine and summer-like temperatures will continue through the end of the week. A few isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Friday afternoon, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will remain in the 90s this weekend with mostly dry and sunny conditions.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Summer like weather is set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will reach the middle 90s this afternoon. Sunshine and summer-like temperatures will continue through the end of the week. A few isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Friday afternoon, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will remain in the 90s this weekend with mostly dry and sunny conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories