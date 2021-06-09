KQ2 Forecast: Summer heat continues today

Summer like weather is set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index will reach the middle 90s this afternoon.

Sunshine and summer-like temperatures will continue through the end of the week. A few isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Friday afternoon, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will remain in the 90s this weekend with mostly dry and sunny conditions.

