KQ2 Forecast: Summer weather continues on Tuesday

Monday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we saw a few clouds move into the area. We will clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.

Tuesday looks to be hot and very humid. Heat indicies will range from 95 - 100 degrees. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.

