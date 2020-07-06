Clear
BREAKING NEWS One person is dead and a suspect in custody after shooting in Fairfax Monday morning Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Positive COVID-19 cases a local retirement home tripled in one week Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Summer weather continues on Tuesday

Monday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we saw a few clouds move into the area. We will clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Tuesday looks to be hot and very humid. Heat indicies will range from 95 - 100 degrees. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
