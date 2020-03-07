It was a windy Saturday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures today warmed into the mid to upper 60s across the region.
We continue to watch a storm system to the south that will move in Sunday night bring a chance for some rain. The rain chances continue next week and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid-50s and 60s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunday rain chances
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances continue into Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain continues Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings rain chances late Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Increasing clouds and rain chances late Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds with rain chances Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm Sunday ahead with evening rain chances
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances increase on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued rain chances this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Tuesday