KQ2 Forecast: Sunday rain chances

We continue to watch a storm system to the south that will move in Sunday night bring a chance for some rain. The rain chances continue next week and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid-50s and 60s.

Posted: Mar 7, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

It was a windy Saturday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures today warmed into the mid to upper 60s across the region.

We continue to watch a storm system to the south that will move in Sunday night bring a chance for some rain. The rain chances continue next week and temperatures will stay on the mild side in the mid-50s and 60s.

Saint Joseph
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
