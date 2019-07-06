KQ2 Forecast: Sunday should stay rain-free

After morning sprinkles, the weather improved throughout the day with temperatures getting into the upper 80s. Overnight, the weather will stay quiet as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Wrapping up the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Cannot rule a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Sunday but the majority, if not all of us, should stay dry. Highs Sunday are in going to be in the upper 80s.
For next week, the stormy weather is expected to stick around for the first half of the week before things finally quiet down towards next weekend. Monday and Tuesday could see a few isolated storms with temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s. Wednesday through Friday will see the return of sunshine with temperatures in the 80s.
