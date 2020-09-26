KQ2 Forecast: Sunday storm chances

A line of thunderstorms will push through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong with large hail and heavy rain being the main threats.
Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost overnight Friday/Saturday.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android