KQ2 Forecast: Sunday will be another gusty one



Saturday was finally a little bit cooler. Skies remained mostly clear through the day and our highs were in the mid 40s. Winds have picked up this evening and made things feel a bit colder. Current wind speeds are greater than 20mph which has dropped current wind chills into the upper 20s.

Sunday we will see wind speeds become even stronger, by 8 o'clock they will be greater 35mph. Our over night lows will be in the upper 30s, so Sunday morning's temperatures will feel like the lower 30s. Sundays highs will be in the 40s but it won't feel like it because winds will stay strong throughout the day. We won't be seeing the end of the strong winds for a while as they are expected to pick back up into Monday as well.

