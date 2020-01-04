Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Sunday will be another gusty one

Sunday we will see wind speeds become even stronger, by 8 o'clock they will be greater 35mph. Our over night lows will be in the upper 30s, so Sunday morning's temperatures will feel like the lower 30s. Sundays highs will be in the 40s but it won't feel like it because winds will stay strong throughout the day. We won't be seeing the end of the strong winds for a while as they are expected to pick back up into Monday as well.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 8:46 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon


Saturday was finally a little bit cooler. Skies remained mostly clear through the day and our highs were in the mid 40s. Winds have picked up this evening and made things feel a bit colder. Current wind speeds are greater than 20mph which has dropped current wind chills into the upper 20s.

Sunday we will see wind speeds become even stronger, by 8 o'clock they will be greater 35mph. Our over night lows will be in the upper 30s, so Sunday morning's temperatures will feel like the lower 30s. Sundays highs will be in the 40s but it won't feel like it because winds will stay strong throughout the day. We won't be seeing the end of the strong winds for a while as they are expected to pick back up into Monday as well.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Sunday we will see wind speeds become even stronger, by 8 o'clock they will be greater 35mph. Our over night lows will be in the upper 30s, so Sunday morning's temperatures will feel like the lower 30s. Sundays highs will be in the 40s but it won't feel like it because winds will stay strong throughout the day. We won't be seeing the end of the strong winds for a while as they are expected to pick back up into Monday as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories