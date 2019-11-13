KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and Chilly Thursday forecast

Clear

After a cold front moves through Wednesday, temperatures fall slightly for daytime highs on Thursday with numbers in the upper 30s but with plenty of sunshine. Beyond Thursday, temperatures are expected to make it back into the lower 50s as we head into the weekend.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

This weekend's forecast is looking pretty good with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. Early next week will see more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. It doesn't appear the next chance for widespread precipitation will be happening until the middle of next week.

