KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cold on Tuesday

Colder air will continue to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today. Mostly cloudy skies for your Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

For Tuesday, more sunshine but very cold temperatures still. Highs in the lower 30s. By the the middle to late part of the work week, we finally do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday & Friday. Cooling back down to the upper 30s by the weekend.

