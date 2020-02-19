KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and colder Thursday

Clouds and colder air have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A cold front has moved into the area bringing our temperatures down just a bit in to the lower 30s.

Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.

