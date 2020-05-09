Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cool Mother's Day

Skies clear overnight for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moves through aiding in a cool start to the week. Mother's Day looks to be sunny with highs only in the upper 50s. With a snap of reinforcing cold air Sunday we could potentially see another frosty morning Monday.

Posted: May 9, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

A warm front will push into the region Wednesday bringing in warmer temperatures and thunderstorm chances.

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
