KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cool Mother's Day

Skies clear overnight for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moves through aiding in a cool start to the week. Mother's Day looks to be sunny with highs only in the upper 50s. With a snap of reinforcing cold air Sunday we could potentially see another frosty morning Monday.

A warm front will push into the region Wednesday bringing in warmer temperatures and thunderstorm chances.

