Skies clear overnight for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moves through aiding in a cool start to the week. Mother's Day looks to be sunny with highs only in the upper 50s. With a snap of reinforcing cold air Sunday we could potentially see another frosty morning Monday.
A warm front will push into the region Wednesday bringing in warmer temperatures and thunderstorm chances.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cool Mother's Day
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny but cool day for your Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool and dreary evening, warmer and sunny Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Friday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and cool end to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Gradually cooling today
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool Sunday ahead
- Sunny and Cool Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny but cold Tuesday forecast